An enterprise solution at a fraction of the cost. Are you ready?
Request a Demo
Dashboard Software to unify and blend your business data in real time.
We'll reach out to set up a 15-min live demo of how Grow can work for your business.
See all of your data in one place: One tab. One login. Everything you need.
100+ integrations
We're always adding new connections, so if you don't see one you need, we will work with you to build it.
Set your dashboard to automatically refresh—from every five minutes to once per day. You'll never miss a beat.
Automatic Refresh. Automated Reports.
Automatic PDF reports can be sent via email on a regular basis. All you have to do is choose the recipients.
When you sign up for Grow, you get access to our team of data analysts who will help implement your dashboard. Once that's done, we will always be available to help you get the most our of your dashboard.
Unlimited Dashboards ∙ Unlimited Users ∙ Unlimited Support
Build dashboards for sales, marketing, executives, individual employees, the whole company, and more. Share metrics across dashboards so everyone is united and on the same page.
Data is powerful when the whole company can rally around the KPIs. With the entire team on board, you can share, comment, and collaborate on your data. Set user permissions to protect sensitive information.
Easy to Use. Simply Powerful.
Building a dashboard is as easy as 1-2-3. We have built Grow for the data analyst and data beginner. Simple and intuitive design. Power to pull all your business' data.
Mobile
Access your data anywhere.
Desktop
Office TV
What are Grow customers saying?
NATE QUIGLEY
We can’t imagine life without Grow. This is so central to what we do everyday and what we talk about that we can’t imagine not having it.
CEO, Chatbooks
Grow is an incredible tool that my whole team is already obsessed with. I’ve been waiting years for this kind of product to be around.
Founder, Infographic World
The Grow dashboard has been a game changer for us. I don’t need to go to 6 people anymore to ask how things are going. I now have real-time data and real-time information.
CEO, Banyan
TOM CLARK
JUSTIN BEEGEL